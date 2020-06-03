Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Acquires 72,000 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 4.2% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,460,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,672,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.