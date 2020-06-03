Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Has $97.03 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 10.4% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $97,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $123.53. 4,787,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $101.40 and a one year high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $351.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

