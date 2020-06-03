Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.91, 4,942 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 165,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORIC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($4.20). Research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 281,250 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,222,500.00.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

