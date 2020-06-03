PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,174,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.36.

UNH stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,931. The company has a market cap of $290.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $309.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.