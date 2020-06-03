PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 1.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 227.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 64,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,734. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

