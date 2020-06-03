PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $992,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,463,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.29. 3,879,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,259. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.01. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

