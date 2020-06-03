PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.01. The stock had a trading volume of 171,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,992. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.