PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.16. 3,551,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

