Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.80 Per Share

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:PLI traded up GBX 5.12 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 230.13 ($3.03). The company had a trading volume of 214,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,412. The firm has a market cap of $483.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 360.26 ($4.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47.
About Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust
