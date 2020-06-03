Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.80 Per Share

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PLI traded up GBX 5.12 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 230.13 ($3.03). The company had a trading volume of 214,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,412. The firm has a market cap of $483.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 360.26 ($4.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47.

Get Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust alerts:

About Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.