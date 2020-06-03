Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Down 5.5%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.57, approximately 489,801 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,397,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 792,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285,213 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.
