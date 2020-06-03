Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Down 5.5%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.57, approximately 489,801 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,397,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 792,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285,213 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

