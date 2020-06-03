Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of PCI stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,607. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

About Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

