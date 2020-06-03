Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,139 shares during the period. CyrusOne accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.45% of CyrusOne worth $32,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after buying an additional 38,526 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 43,913 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 176,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

CONE stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 775,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,178. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $405,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,029 shares of company stock worth $2,890,642. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

