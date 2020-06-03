Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $22.34 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 70,191 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $22,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 695.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,627,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,311. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.21.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.