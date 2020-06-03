Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $28.35 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,253 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Iridium Communications worth $28,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 80.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. 72,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IRDM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

