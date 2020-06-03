Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $51 Million Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,635 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Qorvo worth $50,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $376,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,932. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,572. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

