Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

