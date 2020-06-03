Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.24. The stock had a trading volume of 283,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,530. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

