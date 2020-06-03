Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.59% of Cubic worth $20,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cubic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cubic by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Cubic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cubic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Cubic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cubic alerts:

In other Cubic news, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $338,062. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

CUB traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.61. 12,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.