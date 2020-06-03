Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,066,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.43. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -976.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.09.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

