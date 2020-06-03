Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $51.13 Million Investment in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 368,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,133,000. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up about 1.6% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.14% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $131,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,878. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.98. 69,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

