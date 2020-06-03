Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 67,945 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,945 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

QUAL stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 829,437 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

