Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 74,461 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,742,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.31% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $52,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $14,115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $11,797,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $7,373,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $7,110,000.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $6.68 on Wednesday, hitting $177.99. 93,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,727. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $148.49 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

