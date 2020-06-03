Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,703 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Robert Half International worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 102,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 71,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,409. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

