Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,578 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

VEU traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

