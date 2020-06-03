Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 139,381 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,381 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.02% of FormFactor worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,072. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Sidoti decreased their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $127,110.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,111 shares of company stock valued at $890,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

