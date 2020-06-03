Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 149,536 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,536 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,339,000 after buying an additional 920,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,159,000 after buying an additional 648,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,453. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

