Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 179,066 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 179,066 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.47% of Viavi Solutions worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 332.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 313,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 241,280 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 188.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 168,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.20 and a beta of 0.89. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

