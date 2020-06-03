Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 45,385 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,385 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,908. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.