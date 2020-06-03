Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,831 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,810,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,612,702. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

