Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 69,546 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,546 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,691,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,353,756. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

