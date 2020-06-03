Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $316,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,975,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,497,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,960 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $562,989,000 after purchasing an additional 331,135 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,184,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,909,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.08. The company has a market capitalization of $663.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $240.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,278 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

