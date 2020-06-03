Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.53. 6,170,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.84. The company has a market capitalization of $290.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

