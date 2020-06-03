QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. 9,953,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,386,989. The company has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

