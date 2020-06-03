Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,056 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Raymond James worth $15,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,500,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 125,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.37. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.