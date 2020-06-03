RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.35

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.35 and last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 11857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,250,264.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kane sold 5,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,283.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,464,731. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,485,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,031,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in RealPage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,547,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

