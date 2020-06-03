Ressources Minieres Radisson (CVE:RDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.24

Shares of Ressources Minieres Radisson Inc (CVE:RDS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 118895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.

About Ressources Minieres Radisson (CVE:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of three properties covering an area of 2,750.18 hectares. The company's primary project is the O'Brien gold project that includes Old O'Brien, 36 East, Vintage, and Kewagama zones consisting of 21 claims covering a total area of 637.10 hectares located in the central part of Cadillac Township, Abitibi, northwestern Quebec.

