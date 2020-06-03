RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.59

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.59 and last traded at $77.29, with a volume of 404963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.
RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after buying an additional 445,312 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 174,308 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RPM International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,969,000 after buying an additional 156,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after buying an additional 67,752 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.
