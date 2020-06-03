RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.59

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.59 and last traded at $77.29, with a volume of 404963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after buying an additional 445,312 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 174,308 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RPM International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,969,000 after buying an additional 156,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after buying an additional 67,752 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

