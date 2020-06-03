Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121,595 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 6.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $65,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 104,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.61.

NYSE CNI traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 380,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,221. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

