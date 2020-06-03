Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lowered to “Sell” at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 53,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,152. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $254.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 280.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 339,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.