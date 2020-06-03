Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd (SGHIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.651 per share on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

OTCMKTS SGHIY remained flat at $$17.61 on Wednesday. Shanghai Industrial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Shanghai Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

