Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of TSE SVM traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.75. The company had a trading volume of 283,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,505. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.90.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$25.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$217,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,458,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,879,989.20. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$39,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$417,824. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,966.

Several research firms recently commented on SVM. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial set a C$6.80 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.