Smart Portfolios LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,045,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,700,100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.