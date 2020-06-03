Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NYSE SQM traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. 4,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,586. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQM. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

