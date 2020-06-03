Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.48. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 5,272 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

