SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of GLD traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.62. 1,472,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,541,858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $123.90 and a 52-week high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

