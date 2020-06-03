Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading 4.5% Higher

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.27 and last traded at $91.96, 11,319,206 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 13,030,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88 and a beta of 2.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

