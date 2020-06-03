Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.
Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$23.34 and a 12-month high of C$48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.01.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 2.7100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.
