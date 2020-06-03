Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.18, 35,911 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,493,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $544.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.36. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $341.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

