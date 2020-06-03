Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.18, 35,911 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,493,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $544.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
