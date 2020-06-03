TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,005 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of TETRA Technologies worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 484.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 73,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. TETRA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

