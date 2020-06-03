Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Bought by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,187 shares during the period. Third Point Reinsurance makes up 1.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 272,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 56,390 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 14,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $698.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.01. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $11.52.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of ($38.71) million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 20.42%.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, insider Justin J. Brenden acquired 14,026 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,322.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher S. Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

